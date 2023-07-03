Supreme Court Adopts Paperless System With Free WiFi And Modernized Infrastructure

Following the summer break, the Supreme Court resumed its proceedings on Monday with a modernized system that embraces a paperless and technology-driven approach. The new setup includes the provision of free WiFi facilities for advocates, litigants, and other individuals involved in the court proceedings.



Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud announced that the Supreme Court has introduced free Wi-Fi in Courts 1-5, with plans to extend the facility to bar rooms in the near future.

He clarified that although the courtrooms will no longer have physical books or papers, it doesn't mean that reliance on books and papers will be completely eliminated.

The courtrooms in the Supreme Court have been redesigned to incorporate modern technology, including additional screens and upgraded video conferencing facilities. As part of the Supreme Court of India's electronic initiatives, free Wi-Fi is now available for advocates, litigants, media personnel, and other stakeholders visiting the court premises.

Initially, this service will be accessible in the Chief Justice's Court and Court Nos. 2 to 5, along with the surrounding corridor and Plaza areas. Additionally, it will be available in both waiting areas in front of the plaza canteen, as well as Press Lounge-I & II, starting from July 3.

Gradually, the availability of this facility will be expanded to include all Court Rooms and their adjacent areas, Bar Library-I & II, the Ladies' Bar Room, and the Bar Lounge, in a phased manner.