Supreme Court agrees to hear Delhi government's plea against amendment in GNCTD Act

New Delhi: In the Delhi Government vs LG case, the Supreme Court on Monday has agreed to the Delhi government's demand for early hearing on the petition challenging the GNCTD (Amendment) Act 2021. Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for the Delhi government, urged for an early listing of the matter before the CJI.

Singhvi said that this amendment is contrary to the decision of the Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court and against Article 239AA. Chief Justice of the Supreme Court (CJI) NV Ramana said that he will look into it.

The Delhi government has sought an early hearing from the Supreme Court on the petition filed against the National Capital Territory (Amendment) Act, 2021. Actually, after the coming into force of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Act 2021, 'Government' in Delhi has come to mean Lieutenant Governor. According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, the provisions of the Act are effective from April 27.