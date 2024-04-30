Supreme Court Continues Hearing On Arvind Kejriwal's Arrest Challenge By ED

Today, the Supreme Court will resume its examination of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's petition contesting his apprehension by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in relation to the now-defunct Delhi excise policy.

In yesterday's session, the Supreme Court queried the Delhi CM about his failure to submit a bail plea before the trial court. Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, representing Kejriwal, responded in the negative when asked if such an application had been made.

The bench, headed by Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta, listened to Kejriwal's plea challenging his detention by the central investigative body. Singhvi also presented thorough arguments contesting the legality of the arrest.

Kejriwal, who has been under judicial custody since April 1 and is scheduled to remain there until May 7, was apprehended by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21, subsequent to the Delhi High Court's denial of protection against coercive measures by the federal anti-money laundering agency. Presently, the chief minister is detained in Tihar jail.