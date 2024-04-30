Live
- Raveena wears saree made with recyclable material in this ‘blistering heatwave’
- Allari Naresh’s ‘Aa Okkati Adakku’ clears censor; gets U/A
- The integration of AI & ML tools in education
- New IIT-K study sheds light on air pollution sources, impact on health
- 100 Great IITians: Pioneers of India’s tech renaissance
- Pawan Kalyan’s ‘Vakeel Saab’ re-release lacks buzz
- Q4 topline growth weakest since Covid-19: Report
- HC directs TS CEO to ensure no distribution of liquor during polls
- Global uncertainty challenging for India’s exports: FIEO
- SAP sees India’s GDP at $30-trn by 2047
Just In
Supreme Court Continues Hearing On Arvind Kejriwal's Arrest Challenge By ED
- Stay updated on the ongoing legal battle as the Supreme Court resumes its examination of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's petition against his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate.
- Delve into the details of yesterday's session, where Kejriwal's legal counsel addressed queries from the bench, shedding light on the absence of a bail application and citing reasons for contesting the legality of the arrest.
Today, the Supreme Court will resume its examination of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's petition contesting his apprehension by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in relation to the now-defunct Delhi excise policy.
In yesterday's session, the Supreme Court queried the Delhi CM about his failure to submit a bail plea before the trial court. Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, representing Kejriwal, responded in the negative when asked if such an application had been made.
The bench, headed by Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta, listened to Kejriwal's plea challenging his detention by the central investigative body. Singhvi also presented thorough arguments contesting the legality of the arrest.
Kejriwal, who has been under judicial custody since April 1 and is scheduled to remain there until May 7, was apprehended by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21, subsequent to the Delhi High Court's denial of protection against coercive measures by the federal anti-money laundering agency. Presently, the chief minister is detained in Tihar jail.