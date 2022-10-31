Supreme Court Expressed Concern About The Continued Use Of "Two-Finger Test"

On Monday, the Supreme Court expressed concern about the continued use of the "two-finger test" to evaluate rape survivors and urged the central government and the states to avoid implementing it.

A verdict by the Jharkhand High Court exonerating a man convicted of rape and murder was overturned by a bench of judges led by DY Chandrachud and Hima Kohli, who also affirmed the conviction. The bench cited a ruling from the top court made ten years prior that declared the intrusive "two-finger test" to be a violation of a woman's privacy and dignity.

The bench stated that it is regrettable that the practise is still common in today's society. The procedure used to measure vaginal laxity is blatantly disrespectful to women and it cannot be maintained that a sexually active woman cannot be raped.

It issued a number of directives to the state and federal governments, as well as requests to the state's DGPs and secretaries of health to prevent the use of the "two-finger test."

According to the highest court, anyone who administers the two-finger test will be found in violation of the law. It instructed the Center and the state's health secretaries to take action to have the study guides for two-finger tests removed from the curriculum of both government-run and for-profit medical schools.