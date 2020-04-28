Supreme Court junks plea seeking mass testing

New Delhi : The Supreme Court on Monday declined to entertain a petition seeking direction to the Centre to conduct en masse door to door testing for COVID-19 and challenging the validity of PM CARES fund, and termed it having "political colour."

A bench headed by Justice N.V. Ramana and comprising Justices S.K. Kaul and B.R. Gavai expressed discontent on the petition and asked the advocate Shashwat Anand to withdraw the petition or the court will impose fine on it.

"The petition has political colour. Either you withdraw it or we will slap fine", said Justice Ramana.