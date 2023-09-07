Supreme Court petition has been filed against Udhayanidhi Stalin and A Raja for their derogatory remarks on Sanatan Dharma

Live
Just In
A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court on Thursday against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's son, Udhayanidhi Stalin, and DMK MP A Raja.
New Delhi: A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court on Thursday against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's son, Udhayanidhi Stalin, and DMK MP A Raja. Petitioner Vineet Jindal stated that Udhayanidhi Stalin made a speech threatening to destroy Sanatan Dharma, but the Tamil Nadu Police took no action against him.
The petitioner further claimed that he filed a complaint with the Delhi Police but that no FIR was lodged. Since then, the Supreme Court has pushed all state police to take action in response to offensive comments. As a result, by neglecting to file a case against DMK leader Udhayanidhi, Tamil Nadu and the Delhi Police have also violated the Supreme Court. In addition to Udhayanidhi Stalin's statement, A Raja's statement is stated in the plea. A demand has been made to open a case against both of them.
The DMK's A Raja compared Sanatan Dharma to AIDS, which has a societal stigma attached to it. He said, "Udhayanidhi Stalin has shown humility by comparing it to dengue and malaria." Udhayanidhi Stalin also compared Sanatan Dharma to malaria and dengue, highlighting societal discrimination due to its association with diseases like malaria and dengue.
On the other hand, Tamil Nadu government minister Udhayanidhi Stalin stated that his comments were misrepresented. Taking aim at PM Modi, he stated, "He (PM Modi) is roaming around the world afraid of facing the questions arising from the Manipur violence."