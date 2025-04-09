Live
- Monte-Carlo Masters: Alcaraz overcomes slow start to defeat Francisco Cerundolo
- Congress Leader Slams BJP's Protest March, Dares Party to Question Centre
- Rahul Gandhi stresses importance of caste census at AICC meeting
- Mining lease renewal: Attempt to create confusion: CM
- Godrej Capital Partners with Government of Telangana
- Jain Seer Raises Alarm Over Meat Shops Near Shravanabelagola Temple
- Calcutta HC grants former BJP Lok Sabha member protection from arrest till April 21
- 2 crore term life insurance: Is it enough for you and your family?
- Dera Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Granted 21-Day Furlough, His 13th Release Since 2017
- Supreme Court Rebukes Government For Delayed Implementation Of Cashless Treatment For Road Accident Victims
Highlights
The Supreme Court has summoned the MoRTH Secretary over the failure to implement the 2022 Motor Vehicles Act amendment mandating cashless treatment during the critical "golden hour" for road accident victims.
Supreme Court, Motor Vehicles Act, Road Safety, Golden Hour Treatment, Government Inaction, Traffic Accident Victims
