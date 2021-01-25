Supreme Court seeks response on appointment of chairperson for Law Commission

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday sought response from the Centre and the Law Ministry on a PIL seeking appointment of chairperson for Law Commission and its members for setting up 22nd Law Commission.

The public interest litigation (PIL) filed by advocate Ashwini Upadhyay claimed with the Law Commission not working currently, the Centre is deprived of benefits from this specialised body on various aspects of law. A bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde, after a brief hearing in the matter, issued notice.

According to the plea, the post of chairperson remains vacant for the past 2 years and 5 months after Justice BS Chauhan's term ended on August 31, 2018.

The plea said the Law Commission has been entrusted with the responsibility to study different aspects of law and make its recommendations to the Centre.

The Commission undertakes research in law and review existing laws for making reforms and enacting new legislations.