Supreme Court stays Madras High Court orders on Isha Foundation

Hyderabad: The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the directions issued by the Madras High Court directing a probe into spiritual guru Jaggi Vasudev’s Isha Foundation.

The foundation had approached the Supreme Court on Thursday against a Madras High Court order directing the Tamil Nadu government to submit details of all criminal cases registered. Following the High Court order about 150 police officers had visited the foundation for investigation.

"We stay the directions of the High Court to the police," the apex Court said.

The stay was passed after Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi mentioned the matter before the bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud.

"These are issues of religious freedom. This is a very urgent and serious case. This is about Isha Foundation, there is Sadguru who is very revered and has lakhs of followers. High Court cannot start such enquiries on oral assertions," he stated.

The order by the High Court was passed in a a habeas corpus petition filed by one S Kamaraj, a retired professor from Coimbatore.

