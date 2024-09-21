Supreme Court's YouTube channel hacked

New Delhi: The Supreme Court's YouTube channel was hacked on Friday and showing videos promoting a cryptocurrency developed by US-based company Ripple Labs. A blank video with the title "Brad Garlinghouse: Ripple Responds To The SEC's $2 Billion Fine! XRP PRICE PREDICTION" is currently live on the hacked channel.

"This is to inform all concerned that the YouTube channel of Supreme Court of India has been taken down. The services on YouTube channel of Supreme Court of India will be resumed shortly," a notice posted on apex court website said. The apex court has been using YouTube to stream live hearings of cases listed before constitution benches and matters involving public interest.

