Surekha Yadav: First Female Loco Pilot in Asia to Operate Vande Bharat Express

Surekha Yadav made history today as the first female locomotive pilot in Asia to operate the Vande Bharat Express from Solapur to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminal (CSMT) in Maharashtra. She also became the first female to pilot the Vande Bharat Express, a high-speed train in India. Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw praised and introduced Surekha Yadav during the historic journey. At the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Surekha Yadav was felicitated for her achievement by fellow train drivers.

Surekha Yadav hails from Satara, Maharashtra, and became the first female train driver in India in 1988. She has received numerous state and national honors for her work. Prior to joining the Central Railway, she completed a diploma in electrical engineering. In February 2023, she underwent training at the railway institute Vadodara before being deployed as a driver on the Vande Bharat train.

The CSMT-Solapur Vande Bharat Express, which was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February, has improved connectivity between the two cities and made travel to important pilgrimage centers like Siddheshwar in Solapur, Akkalkot, Tuljapur, Pandharpur near Solapur, and Alandi in Pune district easier.