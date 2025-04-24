Surgical strikes, drone attacks?

New Delhi: The Union government believes the Pahalgam terror attack was carried out with the backing of State elements in Pakistan and is discussing both military and diplomatic options as a response, according to sources.

“All options are on the table,” said the sources when asked what responses were being planned. They said the government had taken a grim view of the Tuesday attack, and the perpetrators would be brought to justice, and a very clear message would be sent.

The government sources also said that countries across the world had condemned the blatant terror attack, killing innocent tourists.

Asked about potential military options, the sources refused to get into details but referred to the 2016 surgical strikes in response to the Uri attack, and the Balakot strikes after the 2019 Pulwama attack.

“The (Pahalgam) terror attack came just days after the Pakistan Army chief spoke about Kashmir being their jugular vein. The attack was carried out by Pakistan-based LeT, and there is no denying this,” the sources said.

While they remained tight-lipped on the military options, they said there were multiple avenues as far as diplomatic measures were concerned. They pointed out that Western countries as well as Arab nations such as Saudi Arabia had voiced support for India and condemned the Pahalgam attack.

In the coming days, the sources said, the P5 nations, China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States, and foreign missions would be briefed about the attack and its barbarity.

Besides, a range of other steps will be taken, including lowering the cross-border diplomatic presence in Islamabad and New Delhi to a bare minimum.

Right now, the two High Commissions are helmed by the deputy high commissioner-level officers, and this could be reduced further.

Speaking about the military option, a source in the defence establishment said the decision had to be taken by the political leadership and they had to give the signal. “The military has multiple ops plans in place.

Everything will depend on what directions the government gives,” the source said.