Live
- Naidu to meet Amit Shah in Delhi Today
- Gen-AI, creating more Job Opportunities in the IT sector
- Odisha Train accident: Coromandel express took wrong track, says signalling dept
- South-Indian highest opening day grosser; ‘RRR’ tops the list
- Apple to open 3 more exclusive stores in India; find details
- YS Avinash Reddy appears before CBI in YS Viveka murder case today
- Karnataka: youth ends life over alleged police high-handedness in Haveri
- Odisha train accident: 21 passengers heading to Rajahmahendravaram reported safe
- Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan’s latest rom-com surprises with its first day collections
- Odisha train mishap: Rescue operation underway in 2 badly damaged coaches
Sushma’s daughter ‘defends’ Brij Bhushan
New Delhi: Rejecting the charge that the BJP was following “double standard” in the Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh case, party leader Bansuri Swaraj on...
New Delhi: Rejecting the charge that the BJP was following “double standard” in the Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh case, party leader Bansuri Swaraj on Friday said FIRs have been registered against him and after investigation, the judicial process will take its natural course.
Swaraj, the daughter of the late foreign minister Sushma Swaraj, addressed her first press conference after taking over as the co-convener of the Delhi BJP’s legal cell.
She also targeted the Arvind Kejriwal government, saying it “delayed” by nine months the appointment of public prosecutors for trial of cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Justice delayed is justice denied, she noted.
Swaraj, a Supreme Court lawyer, denied the charge that her party was following “double standard” as Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president and BJP MP Singh, who was accused of sexual harassment by some wrestlers, was yet to be arrested by the Delhi Police.
“The FIR has been registered in that case and now it’s under the jurisdiction of police. I have deep faith in the judiciary that after the investigation, the judicial process will take its natural course,” she said.
The Delhi Police has registered two FIRs against Singh on complaints by some women wrestlers. Singh has denied the charges. Swaraj was appointed the co-convener of the Delhi BJP’s legal cell in March this year.