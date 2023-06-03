Sushma’s daughter ‘defends’ Brij Bhushan

New Delhi: Rejecting the charge that the BJP was following “double standard” in the Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh case, party leader Bansuri Swaraj on Friday said FIRs have been registered against him and after investigation, the judicial process will take its natural course.

Swaraj, the daughter of the late foreign minister Sushma Swaraj, addressed her first press conference after taking over as the co-convener of the Delhi BJP’s legal cell.

She also targeted the Arvind Kejriwal government, saying it “delayed” by nine months the appointment of public prosecutors for trial of cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Justice delayed is justice denied, she noted.

Swaraj, a Supreme Court lawyer, denied the charge that her party was following “double standard” as Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president and BJP MP Singh, who was accused of sexual harassment by some wrestlers, was yet to be arrested by the Delhi Police.

“The FIR has been registered in that case and now it’s under the jurisdiction of police. I have deep faith in the judiciary that after the investigation, the judicial process will take its natural course,” she said.

The Delhi Police has registered two FIRs against Singh on complaints by some women wrestlers. Singh has denied the charges. Swaraj was appointed the co-convener of the Delhi BJP’s legal cell in March this year.