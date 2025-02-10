  • Menu
‘Swachhata ki Chaupal’ holds session on clean, plastic-free Kumbh

Magic show and awareness session organised to promote cleanliness among devotees

Mahakumbh Nagar: To raise awareness about cleanliness among devotees attending Mahakumbh 2025, a special magic show and ‘Swachhata ki Chaupal’ (cleanliness awareness session) were organised on Sunday. Pilgrims from various locations actively participated in the event, sharing their thoughts on the importance of hygiene and sanitation. The attendees emphasised the need for a clean and beautiful Mahakumbh and expressed their commitment to this cause.

During the ‘Swachhata ki Chaupal’, devotees were encouraged to contribute to a clean, aesthetically pleasing, and plastic-free Mahakumbh. Additionally, members of the IEC team from Srishti Waste Management Services consistently monitor roads, public restrooms, and shelter homes to maintain cleanliness throughout the event. Their efforts aim to provide devotees with a seamless and hygienic experience during this grand pilgrimage.

