Swaminathan Janakiraman has been appointed as the RBI's Deputy Governor

Swaminathan Janakiraman, Managing Director of the State Bank of India (SBI), has been named Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) by the Central Government

New Delhi: Swaminathan Janakiraman, Managing Director of the State Bank of India (SBI), has been named Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) by the Central Government.On Tuesday, the Cabinet Appointments Committee (ACC) approved his appointment.

Janakiraman will occupy the position for three years, or until further orders are issued, whichever is earlier.

Janakiraman, the current managing director of State Bank of India, will replace Mahesh Kumar Jain, whose tenure ends on June 22.




