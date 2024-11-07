Live
Symposium on forgotten foods on Nov 10 & 11
Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government will organise an international symposium on Shree Anna (millet) and Forgotten Foods on November 10 and 11 here. The event, with the theme ‘Celebrating Shree Anna & Agricultural Heritage of Odisha,’ will be hosted by the department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment.
Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will inaugurate the two-day symposium, which will aim to highlight the vital role of millets and forgotten foods in promoting food security and sustainable agriculture. Addressing the media on Tuesday, Deputy Chief Minister K V Singh Deo said, “We need to incorporate millets and other forgotten foods into our diet.
By doing so, we can safeguard Odisha’s agricultural heritage, support tribal communities and small-holder farmers with livelihoods and lead healthier lives.” The event will bring together various stakeholders, including Women’s Self-Help Groups, Farmer Producer Organisations, policymakers, MSMEs, research organisations, health institutions, hotel associations, chefs, bloggers, students and others, he said.
Forgotten foods include traditional dishes such as gruel made of millet, Labanglata, a sweet dish made from millet and other items that have almost vanished from households.