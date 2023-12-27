Taal Darbar in Gwalior sets Guinness World Record

HYDERABAD: In a remarkable celebration of Indian culture and musical heritage, the city of Gwalior, known as the abode of music maestro Tansen, witnessed an unparalleled event as "Taal Darbar" secured a world record on the resonant notes of the national song "Vande Mataram."



Over 1,300 music enthusiasts from Madhya Pradesh, recognised by UNESCO for their significant contributions to the world of music, etched their names in history by earning a coveted spot in the Guinness Book of World Records. The prestigious certificate was graciously accepted by Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav from the Guinness World Records organisation.

Dr Mohan Yadav commended the artists of Taal Darbar, emphasising that their performance exemplified the true essence of musical mastery. The event was graced by the esteemed presence of Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Legislative Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar.

Highlighting the distinctive nature of Taal Darbar, Chief Minister Yadav praised tabla players of various ages for creating a captivating tableau. He extended acknowledgment to the entire community of music gurus and students, offering congratulations on this historic achievement.

The performance, centered around the national song "Vande Mataram," paid a soulful tribute to the legendary maestro Tansen through tabla renditions across three taals. Harmonium, sitar, and sarangi harmonized with rhythmic tabla beats, resonating through the historic Gwalior Fort.

Raja Manasingh Tomar, affiliated with the Gwalior University of Music and Arts, led students from 123 associated universities in a harmonious celebration in Indore. This event showcased Madhya Pradesh's global standing in the realm of art and culture, highlighting cultural reverence through "Taal Darbar" on the centennial year of Tansen's celebration.

Gwalior, often hailed as the land of music, experienced a cultural homage with the rhythmic beats of tablas in the Taal Darbar. The event underscored the significance of every rhythm and beat in life, unfolding as a cultural tribute in the Tansen Samaroh. Dignitaries from the Department of Culture and Tourism, Archaeological Survey of India, district administration, and a large audience of music enthusiasts witnessed the essence of culture and tourism at the "Taal Darbar" event.