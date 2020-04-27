Tablighi chief Maulana Saad Kandhavli tests negative for Covid-19

New Delhi: Tablighi Jamaat chief Maulana Saad Kandhavli has tested negative for Covid-19, his lawyer informed on Sunday. He was ordered to get tested by the Delhi Police Crime Branch.

Now, Maulana Saad may appear before the crime branch on Monday.

The Delhi Police's crime branch had, on March 31, lodged an FIR against seven people, including the cleric, on a complaint by Station House Officer of Nizamuddin police station for holding a congregation of Tablighi Jamaat followers in alleged violation of the orders against large gatherings to contain the spread of coronavirus.