Take strict action against wheeling menace: ADGP Alok Kumar

Bengaluru: Dangerous wheeling adventures by some motorists are on the rise in various parts of the state, including on suburban roads. Therefore, Alok Kumar, Additional Director General of Police, State Traffic and Road Safety Department has instructed the concerned police officers to take strict action against these wheeling riders.

In recent days, some motorists are seen wheeling and stunts on their vehicles in a dangerous manner in various parts of the state, especially on the outskirts of Bangalore city, on Ring Road, Nice Road, Airport Road, Hoskote Road, Bangalore-Belagavi Highway, Bangalore-Mysore Expressway, Mysore Ring Road. Strict action should be taken against motorists in this regard and cases should be registered impartially. Suspension of driving license of the rider, appropriate action should be taken to cancel the driving license of the rider in case of repeated offences.

Videos of wheeling and riders doing stunts on the roads are being posted on social media. All unit officers should take appropriate action in this regard. Alok Kumar has suggested that the Joint Commissioner of Police of the Traffic Department should take strict action against wheeling motorists in Bengaluru city and curb such cases.

Speed breakers have been placed for over speeding on the Bangalore-Mysore highway and the speed limit for vehicles plying on the highway has been fixed at 100 km per hour. A speed detection device has been installed, as it has been found that high speed of vehicles is the reason for the accidents happening on the highway. If the speed limit is exceeded, it will click and send a photo with the vehicle and number. In addition to that, a message is sent to the mobile phone of the vehicle owner with a fine. On Wednesday, 44 cases of over speeding were recorded on the highway.

ADGP Alok Kumar tweeted in this regard and said that a case has been registered against 44 vehicles that drove up to 122 km. Ramanagara SP Karthik Reddy said that we are mainly monitoring four rules. High speed, line track, seat belt and helmet are mandatory for two wheeler riders. If you break the rules, you will be fined Rs 1,000. Not only that, the driving license can also be revoked. ANPR cameras are being installed and the cameras will monitor a total of 28 locations. As soon as the rules are broken, a message will be sent to the mobile. He requested that nobody should drive at high speed.