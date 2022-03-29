Talcher coalfield paralysed in strike

Talcher: The Talcher Coalfield, which produces more than 3 lakh tonnes of coal a day, was paralysed for four hours on Tuesday, stopping coal production and dispatch in response to the all-India strike call.

There was no production in any of the nine mines. No dispatch of coal either by road or rail as the striking trade union leaders and their supporters picketed in front of the coal mines.

"For four hours from this morning from 6 to 10 am we had paralysed entire Talcher Coalfield.

Coal production and dispatch came to a standstill. The strike was peaceful and got cooperation from all workers. The Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), All-India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) and Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS) participated in the strike", said INTUC general secretary Soubhagya Chandra Pradhan.

He said the strike was called off after 10 am. There will be no strike by the trade unions tomorrow either in Talcher or in MCL keeping in view the coal crisis facing the country.

While 12 national trade unions, along with four major trade unions called for the strike, the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) stayed away.

While the Talcher Coalfield was fully affected by the strike all other districts in Angul and Dhenkanal functioned normally.

Reports from NTPC plants, Nalco, JSPL, JITPL, BSL TATA and GMR Power plant said the functioning of the power plants was normal.

However, JSPL, NTPC and Nalco as well as JITPL received no coal for four hours. The coal dispatch was resumed after 10 am following the withdrawal of the strike.

The police said the strike passed off by and large peacefully in the two districts.