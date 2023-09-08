Tamil Nadu BJP President Equates DMK With 'Dengue Malaria Kosu' Amid Sanatan Dharma Row

Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai launched a fierce attack on the DMK, likening the party's name to "Dengue Malaria Kosu" in response to Udhayanidhi Stalin's remarks about eradicating Sanatan Dharma. Annamalai expressed his sentiments on [platform name] (formerly Twitter), stating, "If there's something that needs eradicating in Tamil Nadu, it's the DMK. D - Dengue M - Malaria K - Kosu. Going forward, we're certain that people will associate these deadly diseases with the DMK."







If something needs eradication from Tamil Nadu, it is the DMK.



D - Dengue

M - Malaria

K - Kosu



Going forward, we are sure that people will associate these deadly diseases with DMK.



Here is my detailed rebuttal to TN CM Thiru @mkstalin avl’s press statement today. pic.twitter.com/sg6Pmp1nTv — K.Annamalai (@annamalai_k) September 7, 2023





K Annamalai specifically targeted Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin for defending his son Udhayanidhi regarding the Sanatan Dharma remarks. He emphasized that Sanatan Dharma predates any religion and conveys the belief that human beings and living beings are divine. Annamalai argued that while some individuals introduced discrimination into Sanatan Dharma, others like Swami Dayanand Saraswati and Swami Sahajananda worked to reform it. However, he criticized Udhayanidhi for seeking its eradication, questioning the understanding of Sanatan Dharma by MK Stalin and his son.

Earlier in the day, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin had stated that it was unfair for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to comment without knowing the specifics of Udhayanidhi's remarks about Sanatana Dharma. He clarified that Udhayanidhi's comments were made in the context of addressing inhuman principles within Sanatan that discriminate against Scheduled Castes, Tribals, and Women. Stalin referenced historical figures like Thanthal Periyar, Mahatma Phule, Babasaheb Ambedkar, Narayana Guru, Vallalaar, and Valkuntar, who had spoken out against regressive Varnasrama-Manuvad-Sanatan ideologies that justified discrimination based on birth and the oppression of women.

Udhayanidhi's statement on Sanatan Dharma has ignited a significant controversy nationwide, with strong criticism from BJP leaders and Hindu priests. The BJP has called for an apology from MK Stalin's son, and party leaders have linked Udhayanidhi's remark to discussions within the INDIA bloc during a recent meeting in Mumbai.