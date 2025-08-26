Tamil Nadu Challenges Central Authority With 234 Constitutional Questions On Federal Powers

The Tamil Nadu government has intensified its confrontation with the Central government by presenting an extensive questionnaire containing 234 critical questions that challenge India's current federal structure. This comprehensive document demands significant constitutional reforms to establish what the state describes as a "genuinely" federal system.

The state's initiative stems from longstanding concerns that regional powers are being systematically diminished as decision-making authority becomes increasingly centralized in New Delhi. Tamil Nadu argues that this concentration of power threatens regional diversity and linguistic identity across the nation.

A significant portion of the questionnaire addresses language policy, particularly questioning Hindi's elevated status while regional languages face marginalization. The state proposes English as a permanent official language for Centre-state communication and suggests that Union government offices in non-Hindi speaking states should limit their correspondence to English and the respective state's official language.

The document extensively critiques current governance structures, highlighting issues with single-party dominance at the national level, the extensive powers wielded by Governors and the President, and the growing influence of party high commands in determining state leadership. Tamil Nadu contends that this "high command culture" significantly undermines state autonomy by allowing central party leadership to dictate chief ministerial appointments.

Infrastructure management emerges as another contentious issue, with Tamil Nadu questioning why state governments are excluded from managing crucial facilities like airports, seaports, and railways, especially when private sector participation is permitted. The state maintains that only essential functions such as defense, foreign affairs, currency management, banking, and communications should remain exclusively under Union control.

The questionnaire also proposes substantial modifications to constitutional amendment procedures. Tamil Nadu suggests making amendments more stringent by reducing simple majority provisions, increasing quorum requirements to 50 percent, and ensuring approval from the total membership of both Houses. For special majority amendments, the state recommends requiring two-thirds support from total membership rather than just those present during voting.

Additional concerns raised include interstate river water disputes, Goods and Services Tax reforms, financial relationships between Union and state governments, procedures for creating new states, and protocols for altering existing state boundaries and names. This comprehensive challenge represents Tamil Nadu's most systematic attempt to reshape India's federal structure and restore what it considers appropriate balance between central authority and state autonomy.