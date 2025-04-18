Tamil Nadu CM Defies BJP-AIADMK Alliance, Vows To Protect State's Political Independence

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has issued a bold challenge to the Bharatiya Janata Party, asserting that the southern state will never submit to rule from Delhi. Speaking at a public event in Thiruvallur district, Stalin directly countered Union Minister Amit Shah's recent claim that the BJP-AIADMK alliance would form the government in Tamil Nadu in 2026.

"I challenge him: Tamil Nadu will never yield before Delhi," Stalin declared. "Not just Amit Shah, no Shah can rule Tamil Nadu." His remarks come at a significant moment as the BJP has recently reunited with its former ally AIADMK ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

The Chief Minister warned that typical BJP strategies would fail in Tamil Nadu, stating, "The raid and party-breaking formula will not work in Tamil Nadu. We will break all the hurdles you cause legally." With confidence, he added, "Don't fool yourself. In 2026, it will be the Dravidian model government again."

Stalin framed his speech as a defense of Tamil Nadu's dignity and autonomy, emphasizing that the state has historically resisted central control. "Tamil Nadu is always out of control of Delhi," he asserted. "We are not slaves to bow down. Until Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin is alive, your plans won't work."

He also criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent comments about central funding, reminding the audience of Modi's own past statements questioning whether states should beg for funds. "What we ask are not cries but the rights of Tamil Nadu," Stalin clarified. "I will not cry or crawl before anyone to get a seat."

The Chief Minister further highlighted instances where BJP leaders made disparaging remarks about Tamil people, later having to apologize. He concluded by rejecting the BJP's alliance strategy: "You want to rule using people without self-respect and betrayers in your alliance. Read history. Our land is filled with self-respect, bravery and pride."