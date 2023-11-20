Tamil Nadu CM inaugurates 4,272 flats built at cost of Rs 453.67 cr, slew of other projects

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated a slew of projects including 4,272 new flats of the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board constructed in nine districts at a cost of Rs 453.67 crore.

The chief minister also inaugurated a newly constructed multistoried apartment housing of 32 units, constructed at a cost of Rs 31.26 crore, in Tirunelveli district on Monday. The housing units have been constructed under the 'Housing For All' scheme, with a contribution of Rs 1.65 lakh from each beneficiary at Palayamkottai. Each house has been constructed on 400 square feet area and cost Rs 9.77 lakh.

The Cooperative department's warehouses with modern facilities, built at a cost of Rs 23.35 crore for the Agricultural Producers Cooperative Marketing Societies at Tiruchengode, Erode, Rasipuram, and Perundurai, were also inaugurated by the chief minister through video conference from the Secretariat here. In addition, the CM handed over sanction orders to 100 differently-abled persons to commemorate former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi's birth centenary: Kalaignar 100.

Sanction orders were also given to other beneficiaries. Pattas were distributed to 3,543 persons affected by the expansion of Neyveli Lignite Corporation. The CM handed over the pattas to seven persons as a token gesture. Stalin also launched the F-Line online service to measure the boundaries of fields by surveyors.