Tamil Nadu forest department captures rogue elephant 'Arikomban'
The Tamil Nadu forest department on Monday captured the elusive rogue elephant 'Arikomban' near Usilampatti town in Theni district.
Chennai: The Tamil Nadu forest department on Monday captured the elusive rogue elephant 'Arikomban' near Usilampatti town in Theni district.
On April 29, the elephant was captured by the Kerala forest department on April 29, from Chinnakanal in Idukki district and relocated to Periyar Tiger Reserve (PTR).
A week ago, the tusker had ventured into Cumbum town and a security officer, died after the elephant hit the scooter he was riding.
The elephant was captured early Monday morning after it reached a banana farm near Usilampatti
A 75-member forest team was on vigil for the past few days and three 'Kumki' elephants and veterinarians were in the team of forest officials.
A five-member tribal groups, who are experts in tracking elephants, were also deployed by the forest department in the past week.
Sources in the department told IANS that two rounds of tranquilisers were fired on 'Arikomban' and it was captured using the support of three 'Kumki' elephants.
The elephant is likely to be brought towards Papanasam in Tamil Nadu and relocated to deep forest.