Tamil Nadu: Public warning for Dengue, Malaria risks as northeast monsoon sets in

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Health Department has advised the public to be cautious regarding the spread of diseases such as dengue, malaria, leptospirosis, and influenza as the northeast monsoon sets in.



Since January 2024, Tamil Nadu has recorded 18,000 dengue cases.

In response, the state’s Public Health Department has urged residents to remove stagnant water from their premises to prevent mosquito breeding.

The department has already launched monsoon camps across the state to identify cases of dengue, malaria, leptospirosis, influenza, and other diseases.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian, while speaking to IANS, said that the department is closely monitoring vector-borne diseases like dengue in Tamil Nadu. He noted that 10 districts—Chennai, Coimbatore, Krishnagiri, Tiruppur, Tiruvallur, Theni, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Thanjavur, and Tiruchi—account for 57 per cent of the total dengue cases in the state.

He said that the government was focusing its efforts on these districts.

Dr T. S. Selvavinayagam, Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, emphasised that the health department is monitoring dengue and other fever-related cases reported in both government and private hospitals.

People have been instructed to not store rainwater for long periods in discarded household items, as this can create breeding grounds for mosquitoes.

Additionally, he advised the public to drink only boiled water to prevent waterborne diseases.

Dr Rajani, an entomologist, warned that bacterial diseases like typhoid could also spread during the rainy season.

She recommended that children be given only clean, boiled water and urged parents to keep children away from stagnant or contaminated water, as leptospirosis can spread through water contaminated by animal urine.

The Tamil Nadu Health Department has announced that district health officers will conduct public awareness campaigns on vector-borne diseases.

The department will also monitor private hospitals to ensure dengue cases are properly identified and treated.