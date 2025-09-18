Tariq Anwar backs Rahul Gandhi’s charges against ECI, questions BJP’s defence

New Delhi: Congress leader Tariq Anwar on Thursday strongly backed Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi’s allegations against the Election Commission of India (ECI), asserting that the poll panel appeared to be siding with the ruling BJP in the controversy over alleged voter manipulation in Karnataka’s Aland constituency.

Reacting to LoP Rahul Gandhi’s press conference earlier in the day, Anwar told IANS, “Those who indulge in theft will never accept their fault. The way Rahul Gandhi has brought this matter into the public domain makes it clear that the ECI is complicit. He has not said anything without documents or proof, and he presented everything in his press conference. While the ECI is giving clarifications, it must also initiate a proper investigation.”

On being asked about BJP leaders’ demand that LoP Gandhi approach the courts if he indeed has proof, the senior Congress leader shot back, “Why does the BJP need to speak on behalf of the ECI every time? Why does it act as the Commission’s spokesperson? This issue is between the Congress, the Opposition, and the ECI. The BJP’s constant defence of the ECI only shows there is a connection between the two.”

Turning to the controversy around the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, Anwar clarified that the Congress is not against the exercise itself but against the manner in which it has been conducted.

“No one is opposing SIR. What we oppose is the process. In Bihar, the SIR was done in haste. People were not given adequate time, and it seems the Election Commission is in a hurry. We also want SIR across the country, but it should be carried out by taking people into confidence. Political parties, including the Opposition, must be consulted and involved,” he said.

Anwar’s remarks came amid escalating political sparring between the BJP and Congress over electoral roll revisions and LoP Gandhi’s explosive charge of “vote theft” in Karnataka.