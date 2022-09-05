Tata Sons ex-chairman Cyrus Mistry dies in car crash

Mumbai: Cyrus Mistry, who succeeded Ratan Tata as chairman of Tata Sons but was later ousted in India's most high-profile boardroom coup, was killed in a car accident in Maharashtra's Palghar on Sunday. He was 54.

Mistry was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai in a Mercedes car, the police said.

Pictures from the accident site showed the mangled remains of the silver Mercedes car. The accident happened when the car hit the road divider at Charoti area of Palghar, 135 km from Mumbai.

"The accident took place around 3.15 pm, when Mistry was travelling to Mumbai from Ahmedabad. The accident took place on a bridge over the Surya river. It seems an accident," said Palghar Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil.

Along with Mistry, Jehangir Pandole, Anahita Pandole and Darius Pandole were present in the car. Jehangir Pandole, a relative of Darius Pandole, is the other person who died in the accident. Darius Pandole was an independent director in Tata group firms and had opposed the removal of Mistry as the company's chairman. He also left the Tata group with Mistry. Darius is Anahita's husband and Jehangir was her father-in-law. Anahita Pandole was driving the car.

Anahita and Darius Pandole were airlifted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said he has asked the state police to conduct a detailed investigation into the accident. "Spoke to the DGP and instructed for detailed investigations," tweeted Fadnavis, who is also the state Home Minister. This is the latest blow for the Mistry family whose patriarch, Pallonji Mistry - Cyrus's father - died in June at the age of 93.

Their empire had built luxury hotels, stadiums, palaces and factories across Asia, but was most recently known for a corporate feud with the Tata Group.

PM mourns Cyrus death

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation in mourning the loss of the business tycoon, calling it a "big loss" to the world of commerce and industry. "The untimely demise of Mistry is shocking. He was a promising business leader who believed in India's economic prowess. His passing away is a big loss to the world of commerce and industry. Condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace," PM Modi tweeted.

Union Minister of Commerce Piyush Goyal tweeted his condolences, terming him Indian industry's "shining star". Deeply anguished & shocked by the sudden passing away of Cyrus Mistry.

N Chandrasekaran, chairman of Tata Sons who succeeded Mistry, condoled the business leader's "untimely demise". "I am deeply saddened by the sudden and untimely demise of Mistry. He had a passion for life and it is really tragic that he passed away at such a young age. My deepest condolences and prayers for his family in these difficult times," Chandrasekaran said in a statement.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra said it was "hard to digest" the news of Mistry's death. "I got to know Cyrus well during his all-too-brief tenure as the head of the House of Tata. I was convinced he was destined for greatness. If life had other plans for him, so be it, but life itself should not have been snatched away from him. Om Shanti," said Mahindra.

Veteran leader and Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar called Mistry a "dynamic and brilliant entrepreneur". "Deeply saddened to hear about the shocking news of the untimely demise of the former Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry. He was a dynamic and brilliant entrepreneur. We lost one of the brightest star of Corporate World," said Pawar.