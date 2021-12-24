Tax searches on Chinese firms: China cites harsh biz environment in India

New Delhi: The Indian government should protect the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese firms in India, Chinese analysts urged, as New Delhi launched probe into multiple Chinese companies on tax and income issues, Global Times reported.

The operations of Chinese firms remain normal at the moment, but relevant companies are looking to reassure their Indian employees as the investigation has caused some concerns, the report said.

The investigation has not been concluded yet, but some Chinese experts reiterated on Thursday that the business environment in India is harsh, not only for Chinese firms, but all foreign companies, the report said.