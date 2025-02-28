TCS Manager Dies by Suicide in Agra, Cites Marital Struggles

A 30-year-old man employed as a manager at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in Mumbai died by suicide in Agra, reportedly due to marital issues. Manav Sharma was found dead on February 24, leaving behind a video detailing his struggles.

Before taking the extreme step, Sharma recorded a 6-minute, 57-second video in which he apologized to his parents and highlighted the challenges faced by men in difficult marriages. “Men feel isolated. Someone needs to speak for them,” he said.

Sharma, a resident of Defense Colony in Agra, had been married to Nikita Sharma, 28, since January 30, 2024. According to his father, retired Air Force officer Narendra Sharma, the couple had ongoing conflicts.

The situation escalated when Nikita allegedly threatened false legal cases against him and expressed a desire to be with someone else.

On February 23, Sharma and his wife traveled back from Mumbai. Later that day, he dropped her at her maternal home, where he was allegedly confronted and threatened by her family. The following morning, he was found dead.

Initially, no complaint was filed despite the presence of a video. However, authorities initiated an investigation after receiving a WhatsApp complaint from Sharma’s family on February 27. Officials have confirmed that a case has been registered, and inquiries are ongoing.

Nikita Sharma refuted the claims and alleged that her husband had been struggling with alcohol addiction and had attempted self-harm multiple times.

“He had a drinking problem and often turned violent. I had informed my in-laws several times, but they dismissed my concerns as a private matter between husband and wife,” she stated.

She also claimed that she had warned Sharma’s family about his mental state on the day of his death. “I informed his parents and sister, fearing he might take an extreme step. People need to hear my side too,” she added.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Sharma worked as a Senior Process Associate at TCS and had prior experience as a Talent Acquisition Specialist. He was a graduate of DAV College, Chandigarh.