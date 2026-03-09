Teacher detained after sexual abuse charge

Odisha Police on Saturday rescued a girl of a Central government-run residential school in Bhadrak district after she ran away following alleged sexual harassment by a teacher, officials said. The Class 7 student reportedly escaped by scaling the boundary wall of the school, taking shelter at the house of an elderly woman in a nearby village within Kasia marine police station limits. She sustained bruises on her hands and legs while scaling the wall, locals said, demanding stringent action against the accused teacher. The girl was provided with necessary medical assistance, police said. Kasia marine police station in-charge Kunu Besra said the accused teacher, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, was detained after the girl’s father lodged a written complaint. According to the FIR, the teacher molested the girl on January 30, and made an attempt on Friday night by dragging her hand. Later that night, the girl fled the residential school by scaling the boundary wall. Police said the girl, visibly shaken, recounted the incident to the elderly woman, who informed other villagers and contacted the girl’s father early Saturday morning. Police said that the teacher also lives on the same campus. The school is a Central government-run, fully residential, co-educational institution affiliated with CBSE (Class 6-12), which offers free education, boarding, and lodging to meritorious students from rural areas.