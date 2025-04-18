Teen Wife, 2 Accomplices Kill Man in Burhanpur, 4 Arrested

A 25-year-old man was fatally attacked with a broken beer bottle in Burhanpur district, Madhya Pradesh, in a planned murder executed by his 17-year-old wife and two accomplices linked to her extramarital relationship.

Superintendent of Police Devendra Patidar confirmed that law enforcement received information on April 13 regarding a male body discovered near the Indore-Ichhapur highway, adjacent to the ITI College. The victim, identified as Rahul alias Golden, son of Ramchandra Pandey Kunbi Patil from Shahpur, sustained 36 stab wounds, police said.

Investigators determined that the murder occurred on the evening of April 12. Rahul's wife, who had reportedly been in a relationship with a man named Yuvraj, conspired to eliminate her husband. She lured Rahul out for shopping and dinner at a roadside eatery. Afterward, the couple traveled on a two-wheeler, followed by two individuals, Lalit and a juvenile, on a motorcycle.

Near a speed breaker close to the ITI College, the woman dropped her slipper and asked Rahul to stop. At that moment, the assailants arrived, pulled Rahul into the bushes, and attacked. She initiated the assault with a beer bottle. Rahul, once unconscious, was further attacked with sharp objects by the juvenile and Lalit. Police confirmed that all individuals involved were coordinating the plan via mobile communication.

Post-assault, the trio traveled to Raver railway station, boarded a train to Itarsi, and then proceeded toward Ujjain. The woman video-called Yuvraj during the aftermath, showing him Rahul's body and informing him the act had been completed.

The police apprehended the accused from Sanwer following a tip-off. During interrogation, the woman admitted to orchestrating the crime with Yuvraj and alerting his associates beforehand.

The arrested have been identified as Bharat alias Yuvraj (20), son of Kailash Patil; Lalit (20), son of Santosh Patil—both residents of Kodri Shahpur—along with the minor wife of the deceased and a juvenile accomplice.