Tejashwi Yadav criticises Nitish govt over high power tariffs

Patna: Bihar Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday criticised Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the high electricity tariffs.

Addressing the media persons in Samastipur, the LoP pledged that if his party forms the government after the 2025 Assembly elections, ‘every household in Bihar would receive 200 units of electricity free of charge’.

He said that Bihar, despite being a poor state, has the highest electricity rates in the country.

“The elevated tariffs are causing hardship for the people, many of whom have complained about the cost and issues with smart meters reportedly charging higher rates,” he said.

Tejashwi Yadav reiterated his 2024 Lok Sabha election promise to reduce electricity bills to zero.

“If my party comes to power after the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, we will provide 200 units of free electricity. People often complain about high tariffs. Ours is a poor state but the electricity tariff is the highest in the country,” the LoP said.

With an eye on the 2025 Assembly elections, Tejashwi Yadav is focusing on local issues like the high cost of electricity, which resonates with voters facing rising prices for essentials.

His promises are intended to appeal to those struggling with the increased cost of living, which includes not only high electricity tariffs but also elevated prices for petrol, diesel, and CNG in the state.

As of September 11, petrol in Bihar costs Rs 107.17 per litre and diesel Rs 93.89 per litre, reflecting the broader economic strain on the people.

Yadav is conducting his Aabhar Yatra across Bihar and on Wednesday, he visited Karpoori Gram in Samastipur to pay tribute to the statue of Bharat Ratna Karpoori Thakur.

He is also engaging with party workers from various constituencies, including Samastipur, Rosera, Kalyanpur, Warisnagar, and Hasanpur.