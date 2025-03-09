Tejashwi Yadav slams Nitish Kumar, calls him anti-reservation

Leader of the Opposition in Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav launched a fierce attack on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday, accusing him of tampering with the reservation of Dalits, backward, and extremely backward classes.

Tehashwi Yadav claimed that the BJP-Nitish government is deceiving marginalised communities on the reservation.

He argued that the current teacher recruitment process was initiated under the Mahagathbandhan government.

The RJD leader accused Nitish Kumar of not implementing the promised increase in reservation for backward communities. Tejashwi Yadav and RJD leaders staged a dharna against what they call a job fraud and anti-reservation policies of the Nitish Kumar government.

He criticised Nitish Kumar for mocking his promise of 10 lakh government jobs during the 2020 Assembly election and now distributing appointment letters himself.

Tejashwi Yadav alleged that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and the NDA government have denied thousands of backward and Dalit candidates their rightful share in Bihar’s latest teacher recruitment drive.

“If the 65 per cent reservation policy had been implemented, Dalits and backward classes would have secured 8,000 more jobs in the recruitment of 51,389 teachers who received the appointment letters on Sunday,” Yadav claimed.

“The Bihar CM is not speaking a word on increasing reservation despite the caste-based survey conducted under the Grand Alliance (Mahagathbandhan) government in 2023. The entire NDA government, including Nitish Kumar, is anti-reservation and urged people to unite against them in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections,” Yadav said.

The RJD staged a protest on Sunday, demanding the implementation of the higher reservation policy based on the caste survey conducted in 2023.

Tejashwi Yadav assured that RJD will continue to raise its voice for increasing reservations for Dalits, backward, and extremely backward communities.

With Bihar heading towards crucial elections, the reservation issue is emerging as a major political battleground, with Tejashwi Yadav making it a key campaign agenda against Nitish Kumar and the NDA government.