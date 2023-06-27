Live
- Government releases Tur from calibrated buffer stock until imported stocks arrive
- ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’: Akanksha tells Jad that she didn't get closure from ex Paras Chhabra
- Zuckerberg announces new features coming on WhatsApp Business app
- Mamata's helicopter makes emergency landing after facing air turbulence
- Congress plans rejig in poll-bound MP
- Lao govt pledges to tackle economic woes
- Vegetable prices soar in Andhra Pradesh, tomato touches Rs. 100 mark
- Oppn unity due to fear of jail, says PM Modi
- Telangana Congress election strategy committee meeting held in Delhi
- Round Table India and Ladies Circle India donate funds for 167 Cataract Surgeries
Telangana Congress election strategy committee meeting held in Delhi
There were also reports that many leaders were unhappy that they were not invited
Delhi: Telangana Congress Election Strategy Committee met with national leaders of the party in Delhi. AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, party leader and former national president Rahul Gandhi and Telangana Congress party in-charge Manik Rao Thackeray participated in this meeting.
Telangana PCC President Revanth Reddy along with Uttam Kumar Reddy, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Jaggareddy, Jana Reddy, Madhuyashki Goud and others attended this meeting. The members of the strategy committee will guide the leaders of Telangana and the senior leaders of the party.
Only fifteen people were invited to the Congress Election Strategy Committee meeting. It has five MLAs and three MPs. There were also reports that many leaders were unhappy that they were not invited. Meanwhile, it seems that the discussion is mainly on the selection of candidates, manifesto and election strategies for the Telangana Assembly elections.