Telangana Congress election strategy committee meeting held in Delhi

Delhi: Telangana Congress Election Strategy Committee met with national leaders of the party in Delhi. AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, party leader and former national president Rahul Gandhi and Telangana Congress party in-charge Manik Rao Thackeray participated in this meeting.

Telangana PCC President Revanth Reddy along with Uttam Kumar Reddy, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Jaggareddy, Jana Reddy, Madhuyashki Goud and others attended this meeting. The members of the strategy committee will guide the leaders of Telangana and the senior leaders of the party.

Only fifteen people were invited to the Congress Election Strategy Committee meeting. It has five MLAs and three MPs. There were also reports that many leaders were unhappy that they were not invited. Meanwhile, it seems that the discussion is mainly on the selection of candidates, manifesto and election strategies for the Telangana Assembly elections.

