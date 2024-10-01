Telangana has been awarded a Bronze Award for its groundbreaking tax reforms

New Delhi: Telangana continues to set the standard for governance and innovation, receiving the coveted Bronze Award at the TIOL National Taxation Awards 2024 for its Best Practices and Reforms in Indirect Taxes and Commercial Taxes. This recognition marks a proud moment for the state, highlighting its leadership in revolutionizing tax administration with bold, forward-thinking reforms.

Telangana’s best practices have transformed tax systems, creating a seamless, transparent, and efficient process that benefits both businesses and the public. The state's innovative use of technology has made tax filings smoother and more accessible, reducing bureaucracy and ensuring quicker processing times. These reforms have not only streamlined compliance but also encouraged voluntary tax participation, boosting revenue and making Telangana a business-friendly hub.

At the heart of these reforms lies Telangana’s commitment to fairness and transparency, ensuring that every rupee is accounted for, and every citizen benefits from a robust tax system. From digitized platforms to simplified tax returns, Telangana’s approach is a blueprint for other states aiming to modernize their financial governance.

Telangana’s achievements were celebrated when Telangana Resident Commissioner Dr. Gaurav Uppal received the award from Harivansh Narayan Singh, Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha today in New Delhi today. On behalf of the state, Dr. Uppal emphasized that this accolade reflects Telangana’s relentless pursuit of innovation and reform, setting an example of what can be achieved with visionary governance.

This prestigious Bronze Award, conferred after over 2 lakh public votes and evaluation by an esteemed jury, underscores Telangana’s place as a pioneer in transforming the tax landscape, positioning it as a leader in the realm of fiscal reforms.



