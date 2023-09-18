Temperature dips in Rajasthan courtesy intermittent rains; trains cancelled

Jaipur : Intermittent rain, since the last three days, has brought down the temperature in the desert state providing much-needed respite from heat and humidity.

The rain continued on Monday morning in Jaipur leaving schoolchildren and office-goers in the lurch. Western Railways have cancelled a few trains in wake of heavy rain with water crossing the danger mark in Bharuch Ankleshwar railway block under Baroda division.

Mumbai central-Jaipur train (12479) has been cancelled on September 18, also Jaipur-Mumbai Central shall remain cancelled on Monday. Further, among few trains which have been partially suspended is Jodhpur-Bandra Terminus. This train which left Jodhpur on Sunday will terminate at Vadodara and not till Bandra.

Similarly, Bandra Terminus-Jodhpur train which starts from Bandra will start from Vadodara station and shall remain partially suspended between Bandra Terminus and Vadodara.



Also, Ajmer Dadar railway service which departed from Ajmer on Sunday for Dadar will terminate at Ahmedabad, said North Western Chief Public Relation officer Captain Shashi Kiran on Monday.

Meanwhile, met department officials confirmed the temperature has gone down by 6 degrees Celsius below normal in Jaipur, bringing relief from heat and humidity, while a cold breeze at night gave a wintry feel.

Strong winds coupled with showers, brought down the minimum temperature to 22 degrees in Jaipur on Sunday night. Jaipur city received 5 mm of rain in the past 24 hours.