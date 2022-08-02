Temple and Mosque Committee in Kerala Joined Forces To Raise Money For An 18-Year-Old Cancer Patient

Two temple committees in Kerala's Kottakkal town have offered their assistance to the mosque committee in its effort to raise money for the treatment of a cancer patient as a sign of interfaith harmony and unity. Hana, who is 18 years old, is battling cancer and requires immediate financial support to receive medical care.



The Alukkal Juma Masjid received donations of Rs. 50,000 from the Kuttipurathukav Bhagavathy temple panel and Rs. 27,000 from the Narasimha Moorthi temple committee. According to officials, the Kottakkal resident donated almost Rs 1.5 Cr to the mosque committee.



The panellists from the Kuttipurathukav Bhagavathy temple have urged citizens of their neighbourhood to get involved and contribute to Hana's cancer treatment. The Mosque Committee praised the gesture after learning about both temples' efforts and remarked that it's no surprise that they have come forward to help.

Ajith Kumar, the secretary of the temple committee stated that they are thrilled to have been able to make this contribution to the mosque committee, which is working to raise cash to help a girl survive cancer. It's great to see members of both communities participating in a variety of activities together.

Kumar further added that this is not the first time the temple committee has come out to provide help. In addition, the members of the mosque committee readily provide their assistance when our temple is being rebuilt.