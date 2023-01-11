Temple Built For Vedas Insted Of Idols For The First Time In Kerala

At the end of the month, the Kashyapa Veda Research Center will build a temple at the Kashyapa Ashram with four Vedas installed conspicuously in place of idols in an effort to draw attention to the Vedas. The Center authorities mentioned that it will be the nation's first Vedic temple.



Acharya M R Rajesh, Vedic scholar, and the founder of the Kashyapa Ashram said that the Vedas do not contain the concept of a temple as we know it today. It is a novel idea that cannot be found in Thantra Sasthras works. The word "Veda" refers to knowledge that is not divided into specific categories. The temple was constructed to draw people's attention to the Vedas.

He added that for poojas, all temples employ Vedic mantras. Without Vedic mantras, temples would not be possible. They think that temples should also be used to spread the Vedic knowledge.

Meanwhile, when it comes to temples 2023 will be a huge year. In Mayapur, West Bengal, a temple is being built called the Temple of the Vedic Planetarium. When it is finished in 2023, it will be one of the tallest structures on earth and the largest Hindu temple in the entire globe. The International Society of Krishna Consciousness will have its headquarters at the Temple of the Vedic Planetarium (ISKCON). About 130 kilometres separate it from Kolkata. Let's examine the features that distinguish this temple from others.