Terrorist Attack Claims Life Of Retired SSP In Jammu And Kashmir Mosque Shooting

In a tragic incident on Sunday morning, terrorists targeted and fatally shot a retired senior superintendent of police (SSP), Mohammad Shafi, in the Gantmulla Baramulla area of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district. The retired police officer was attacked while he was engaged in prayers at a mosque, emphasizing the vulnerability of such public spaces to acts of terrorism. The assailants struck during the recitation of the Azan, and the retired SSP, Mohammad Shafi, succumbed to the injuries sustained in the attack.

The immediate response from law enforcement was to cordon off the area, intensifying security measures in the aftermath of the targeted killing. The Kashmir Zone police shared the grim news on social media, describing the circumstances surrounding the incident. The police highlighted the vulnerability of individuals even during routine activities like prayer, underscoring the challenges faced in maintaining public safety in regions marked by instability.

This unfortunate event adds to a series of targeted killings that have occurred in Jammu and Kashmir in recent times. Just earlier this month, a police constable named Mohammad Hafiz Chad was shot and injured by terrorists in Srinagar near his residence in Hamdaniya Colony Bemina. In a similar incident in October, police inspector Masroor Ahmad Wani was attacked outside his residence in Eidgah while playing cricket. Wani was initially being treated in Srinagar’s Paras hospital but was later shifted to AIIMS in the national capital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Simultaneously, the region is grappling with heightened security concerns, leading to a substantial search operation in the forest area of Dera ki Gali in the Rajouri sector. This operation was initiated following a recent encounter where terrorists killed four Army soldiers. The incident underscores the persistent challenges faced by security forces in the region and the need for continuous efforts to counteract terrorism and maintain public safety. The situation remains tense as authorities work to address the evolving security landscape in Jammu and Kashmir.