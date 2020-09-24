X
X
Top
Trending :
Home  > News > National

Terrorist killed in encounter in South Kashmir

Terrorist killed in encounter in South Kashmir
x

One terrorist was killed in an encounter that broke out between terrorists and security forces in South Kashmir's Pulwama district on Thursday

Highlights

One terrorist was killed in an encounter that broke out between terrorists and security forces in South Kashmir's Pulwama district on Thursday, officials said.

Srinagar: One terrorist was killed in an encounter that broke out between terrorists and security forces in South Kashmir's Pulwama district on Thursday, officials said.

The firefight started in Pulwama's Maghama after security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of a specific information about the presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

"Encounter has started in Maghama area of Tral, Awantipora. One unidentified terrorist killed. Police and security forces are on the job," police said.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories
X
X