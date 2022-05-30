Terrorist killed in Kashmir encounter

Srinagar: One terrorist has been killed in an encounter currently underway in South Kashmir's Pulwama district, police said on Monday.

"One terrorist killed. Operation in progress," the police said.

On Sunday, a joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the Gundipora area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.



As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the ongoing encounter.