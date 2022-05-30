Terrorist killed in Kashmir encounter
Highlights
One terrorist has been killed in an encounter currently underway in South Kashmir's Pulwama district, police said on Monday.
"One terrorist killed. Operation in progress," the police said.
On Sunday, a joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the Gundipora area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.
As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the ongoing encounter.
