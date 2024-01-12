  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Terrorists fire at army vehicle in J&K’s Poonch

Terrorists fire at army vehicle in J&K’s Poonch
x
Highlights

Terrorists fired at an army vehicle in J&K’s Poonch district on Friday, officials said.

Jammu: Terrorists fired at an army vehicle in J&K’s Poonch district on Friday, officials said.

Official sources said that the terrorists fired at an army vehicle in Khanetar area of Poonch.

"Soldiers in the vehicle returned the fire. There is no report of casualty. Further details are awaited," a source said.

On December 22, 2023, terrorists ambushed an army vehicle in Dera Ki Gali area of the same district, leaving four soldiers dead.

Friday’s firing incident has taken place nearly 40 km away from Dera Ki Gali.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X