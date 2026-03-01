Textbook incorrectly cites Niyamgiri location

Rayagada: An error has been found in a Class VII Social Science textbook prescribed by NCERT for schools affiliated with CBSE. The book incorrectly states that the Niyamgiri Hills are located in Jharkhand. They are actually in Odisha’s Rayagada district, and are the sacred homeland of the Dongria Kondh tribal community. The textbook, however, correctly describes the community’s belief that their deity Niyam Raja resides in the hills and provides them with sustenance, and that cutting trees there is considered a serious act of disrespect. However, the incorrect geographical reference has raised serious concern.

The mistake was noticed by a private tutor in Kalyansinghpur block while teaching a Class VII student. Local educators emphasised that such inaccuracies can mislead children, especially in a region where the Niyamgiri Hills are not only a geographical landmark but also a vital part of cultural identity. The principal of Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya confirmed that the issue has already been reported to the authorities concerned for correction.

Education is not just about information it is about truth, respect, and identity. When textbooks misrepresent places, communities, or traditions, they unintentionally weaken students’ understanding of their own country and its diversity.

For educators, this serves as a powerful reminder that accuracy is not optional, it is a responsibility. Teaching history and society demands care, verification, and sensitivity. Even a small error can distort reality for young minds who trust textbooks as reliable sources of knowledge.