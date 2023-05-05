Thackeray can meet anti-RRPL protestors, can't address a rally

Mumbai: Shiv Sena-UBT chief and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will on Saturdat visit Barsu and other villages where the locals are strongly protesting against the proposed Rs 3 lakh crore Ratnagiri Refinery & Petrochemicals Ltd. project coming up with Arab help.

While Thackeray shall be allowed to meet the protestors comprising activists, farmers, tribals, the local police have declined permission to hold a rally in Rantale.

Thackeray said that he will interact with the people of Barsu and surrounding villagers who are opposing the refinery-cum-petrochemicals complex here for the past 12 days.

"I am not going there to see the strength of the Shiv Sena-UBT or the Bharatiya Janata Party, but to meet and hold discussions with the local population, understand their problems pertaining to opposing the project, hear out their problems or grievances. Unless all their apprehensions are cleared, the project should not be pushed through," he reiterated.

In a related move, hundreds of workers of the ruling Shiv Sena-Bharatiya Janata Party will take out a procession of the 'pro-refinery' sections who are likely to meet Thackeray and submit their 'NoC' to him.

Union Minister Narayan Rane will also address a 'pro-refinery' rally along with Shiv Sena Minister Uday Samant in Barsu to counter Thackeray's high-profile visit there.

Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis on Friday again slammed Thackeray for indulging in political opportunism by first proposing the Barsu land, then opposing the same, and labelled him an "anti-development person", alleging that he has no concern for the progress of the state or its people but only playing politics.

Meanwhile, some villagers attempted to sneak into the site of the ongoing soil-strata survey being conducted in the vicinity for the past over a week, but were blocked by police deployed there.