Live
- Halle Berry poses braless to raise awareness
- Zendaya reveals she had to 'protect' herself as a child star
- Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan hold talks on seat-sharing
- PT Usha honoured with 'Lifetime Achievement Award' by SJFI and DSJA
- ILT20 Season 2: MI Emirates storm into playoffs with 30-run triumph over Desert Vipers
- People wear Apple Vision Pro on streets, inside trains & more
- BJP in Bengal sets up 20-member election management committee for LS polls
- Football: Lionel Messi's absence in friendly infuriates Hong Kong fans
- Boxing: India's Akash goes down fighting on opening day of 75th Strandja Memorial Tournament
- WhatsApp working on 'favourite contacts' feature to quickly place calls
Just In
'Thalapathy' Vijay thanks people for wishing him on joining politics
Tamil superstar Vijay alias ‘Thalapathy’ Vijay on Sunday thanked people who wished him on his entry into politics after he launched his political outfit Thamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam.
Tamil superstar Vijay alias ‘Thalapathy’ Vijay on Sunday thanked people who wished him on his entry into politics after he launched his political outfit Thamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam.
Several senior leaders -- MDMK Chief Vaiko, Tamil Nadu Minister Udayanidhi Stalin, BJP State President K. Annamalai and senior leaders of the AIADMK -- have welcomed Vijay on his political entry.
Vijay had launched his political outfit on Friday and announced that his party will focus on eradicating corruption and work for the upliftment of the downtrodden.
The Tamil super star has said that his party will not support any party or individuals during the upcoming 2024 general elections.
Earlier, Vijay has said that his party’s focus will be on 2026 state legislative assembly elections.