Thane records 111 new COVID-19 cases; active tally at 447

Thane: Thane district in Maharashtra has reported 111 new coronavirus positive cases, which took the tally of infections to 7,45,822, a health official said on Saturday.

These cases were recorded on Friday, and the district currently has 447 active cases.

The death toll remained unchanged at 11,962 as nobody succumbed to the infection during the day, the official said, adding that the recovery count stood at 7,34,070.