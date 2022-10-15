  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > National

Thane records 111 new COVID-19 cases; active tally at 447

For representational purpose
x

For representational purpose

Highlights

Thane district in Maharashtra has reported 111 new coronavirus positive cases, which took the tally of infections to 7,45,822, a health official said on Saturday.

Thane: Thane district in Maharashtra has reported 111 new coronavirus positive cases, which took the tally of infections to 7,45,822, a health official said on Saturday.

These cases were recorded on Friday, and the district currently has 447 active cases.

The death toll remained unchanged at 11,962 as nobody succumbed to the infection during the day, the official said, adding that the recovery count stood at 7,34,070.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X