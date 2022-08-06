  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > National

Thane records 167 new COVID-19 cases; active tally at 865

For representational purpose
x

For representational purpose

Highlights

Thane district in Maharashtra has reported 167 new coronavirus positive cases, which took its overall infection tally to 7,34,944, a health official said on Saturday.

Thane: Thane district in Maharashtra has reported 167 new coronavirus positive cases, which took its overall infection tally to 7,34,944, a health official said on Saturday.

With the addition of these cases on Friday, there are now 865 active cases in the district, he said.

As one patient succumbed to the infection during the day, the death toll rose to 11,931, the official said, adding that the count of recoveries reached, 7,22,912.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X