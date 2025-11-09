Live
- Centre sets ball rolling on monetisation of power transmission assets
- Odisha Guv meets Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel in Gandhinagar
- We couldn't sleep, everyone was dancing and partying all night, says Radha Yadav on ODI WC celebrations
- Congress will remain in power in Telangana till 2034: CM Revanth Reddy
- Statewide procurement of Kharif crops at MSP begins in Gujarat
- Govt signs MoUs with over 50 firms to boost manufacturing startup ecosystem
- INS Sahyadri docks at Guam for Malabar-2025, showcases India's naval strength amid strained India-US ties
- Nuapada bypolls: Odisha BJP chief vows all-round development, slams BJD for 'negative politics'
- AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup 2026 final draw to reveal India's group stage opponents
- Fifteen years of creative evolution
Tharoor Defends His Praise For Advani, Cites Nehru And Indira To Urge Fair Judgement
Highlights
- After facing criticism for lauding LK Advani on his 98th birthday, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said it was unfair to reduce the BJP veteran’s legacy to a single episode like the Rath Yatra.
- Drawing parallels with Nehru’s China setback and Indira Gandhi’s Emergency, Tharoor urged similar fairness in evaluating Advani’s long public service career.
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor defended his birthday tribute to BJP veteran LK Advani, after critics questioned his praise by referencing the controversial Rath Yatra that preceded the Babri Masjid demolition. Responding on X, Tharoor said it was unjust to assess Advani’s decades of service through one incident. He compared this to judging Jawaharlal Nehru solely for the China conflict or Indira Gandhi only for the Emergency, urging for “the same courtesy” toward Advani.
Lawyer Sanjay Hegde had rebuked Tharoor’s remarks, recalling Khushwant Singh’s criticism of Advani for sowing “the dragon seeds of hatred.” Tharoor, however, maintained that Advani’s contributions to India’s political evolution went beyond one episode.
In his birthday post, Tharoor shared an old photograph with Advani, describing him as a “true statesman” known for his humility, integrity, and influence in shaping modern India.
Tharoor has often diverged from the Congress line in recent years, drawing attention for his independent stances. Earlier, he had written an article highlighting dynastic politics within the Nehru-Gandhi family, which the BJP hailed as a “truth bomb.” His repeated candid opinions have earned both appreciation and criticism from across the political spectrum.
Next Story