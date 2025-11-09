Tharoor Defends His Praise For Advani, Cites Nehru And Indira To Urge Fair Judgement

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor defended his birthday tribute to BJP veteran LK Advani, after critics questioned his praise by referencing the controversial Rath Yatra that preceded the Babri Masjid demolition. Responding on X, Tharoor said it was unjust to assess Advani’s decades of service through one incident. He compared this to judging Jawaharlal Nehru solely for the China conflict or Indira Gandhi only for the Emergency, urging for “the same courtesy” toward Advani.

Lawyer Sanjay Hegde had rebuked Tharoor’s remarks, recalling Khushwant Singh’s criticism of Advani for sowing “the dragon seeds of hatred.” Tharoor, however, maintained that Advani’s contributions to India’s political evolution went beyond one episode.

In his birthday post, Tharoor shared an old photograph with Advani, describing him as a “true statesman” known for his humility, integrity, and influence in shaping modern India.

Tharoor has often diverged from the Congress line in recent years, drawing attention for his independent stances. Earlier, he had written an article highlighting dynastic politics within the Nehru-Gandhi family, which the BJP hailed as a “truth bomb.” His repeated candid opinions have earned both appreciation and criticism from across the political spectrum.