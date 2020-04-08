Tharoor slams threatening Trump

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has criticised Donald Trump's remarks that the US may consider a "retaliation" if India does not agree to export hydroxychloroquine, a key anti-malaria drug believed by many to be effective in the treatment of coronavirus.

"I would be surprised if he (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) would, you know, because India does very well with the United States," Trump said at a White House press briefing on Monday, when a reporter asked whether he was worried about "retaliation to the US ban on export of medical goods" from India.

Shashi Tharoor, who had spent many years at the United Nations and was the under-secretary general, hit out at the American President, saying the US will get the hydroxychloroquine supply when "India decides to sell it to you".

"Never in my decades of experience in world affairs have I heard a Head of State or Government openly threatening another like this.

What makes Indian hydroxychloroquine "our supply", Mr President? It only becomes your supply when India decides to sell it to you," Tharoor tweeted.

